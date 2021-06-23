Evangelical's Bariatric Center relocating to Surgical Specialists site

LEWISBURG — The Bariatric Center of Evangelical, an Evangelical Community Hospital clinic, relocates to Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg, beginning July 1.

According to a release from Evangelical, the move is being made to streamline services for patients and continue to offer a positive and supportive patient experience.

To learn more about Bariatrics at Evangelical, visit www.evanhospital.com or call 570-768-3100 to make a consultation appointment.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO