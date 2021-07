With immediate escape mired in difficulty but the world soon hopefully our oyster, the burning question is where to take that first bite. Anyone who has read Marlon James’s Booker-winning A History of Seven Killings, or watched The Harder They Come without subtitles, will agree Jamaican patois has its challenges, but topping my wish-list is the tangled, tropical backwater of Port Antonio on the island’s north-east coast. Errol Flynn declared it more beautiful than any woman he had met (though having bragged he had slept with 10,000 of us, his memory could have been hazy).