Click Here Digital Named A Top Automotive Social Media Provider In North America By Facebook
Holly Hingle, Executive Vice President at Click Here Digital stated, "We're honored to be recognized by Facebook for our achievements and we are proud to be listed amongst the other top agencies in the country on an Automotive Top Provider." Click Here's Social Media Team has worked tirelessly to achieve and maintain a Preferred Facebook Marketing Partner status for the past three years in a row, and we're so proud to add this new achievement to the list! To maintain our status as Preferred Facebook Partners, we've continuously exceeded Facebook's requirements in ROI, Performance, Ad Spend, Certifications, and Facebook's Best Practices.