Delia Associates study details four key areas for growth and profitability. While the country continues its reopening and recovery, increases in consumer spending, stock market values and the labor market are sparking an economic boom with significant growth opportunities for B2B organizations. With the post-pandemic reset providing context, Delia Associates, a leading B2B Branding and Digital Marketing firm, commissioned the study entitled “Insights & Opportunities: Breaking Down the Role of the B2B Sales & Marketing Executive” to better understand the new business environment and what lies ahead.