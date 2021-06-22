Cancel
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021

The Movie: Minari is a great film, upholding the informal tradition of intimacy in American indie cinema. Certain cinephiles like to armchair quarterback the Academy Awards and, being of that sort, I would eagerly join the crowd who would have given the most recent Best Picture Oscar to this quiet character study set in the underexposed middle of the United States. Not that the actual winner, Nomadland, is without merit, but the family story of Minari -- so brilliantly brought to life by the pitch-perfect cast -- is more immediate and, to this viewer, more resonant.Set in the 1980s, Minari is a semi-autobiographical remembrance by writer-director Lee Isaac Chung. Chung's stand-in is David (Alan Kim), a shy little ...Read the entire review »

TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 29th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 29th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy Wonka 4k, His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season, Drunk History: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Moviesflickdirect.com

Another 48 Hrs. Blu-ray Review

Once again Nolte and Murphy have excellent chemistry as their characters despise and insult each other throughout the movie. In 1982 director Walter Hill (Brewster's Millions) brought together Eddie Murphy (Coming to America) and Nick Nolte (The Prince of Tides) in 48Hrs., a film that has since become attributed with the beginnings of the buddy cop movie genre. Several series, including Beverly Hills Cop and Lethal Weapon, followed this new trend, mostly with great success. Then eight years after the original film, Hill brought a second helping of Murphy and Nolte to the big screen with Another 48 Hrs.
MoviesWashington Times

Blu-ray movie review: ‘Major Dundee: Limited Edition’

Director Sam Peckinpah‘s troubled 1965 epic Civil War Western returns to the Blu-ray format packaged for hardcore fans in Major Dundee: Limited Edition (Arrow Video, rated PG-13, 2.35:1 aspect ratio, 136 minutes, $59.95). Film historians will quickly point out that Peckinpah lost control of the production when most crucial, in...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Best Horror Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics

There's nothing like a great horror film, but the genre's gems can be few and far between. Thankfully, despite all the scary movie misses, there are standout horror films released all the time. In fact, this year has already seen several worthy entries into the canon. From spooky spoofs to psychological thrillers to classic haunted house horror, we scoured Rotten Tomatoes' list of this year's top-rated films, then focused solely on our favorite genre. Read on to discover the best horror films of 2021 so far.
MoviesMiami Herald

List of DVD release dates for June 29 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 29: His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season. 6: Another 48 Hrs. (Blu-ray) 13: Almost Famous (Blu-ray) ———
TV & VideosSioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: 'Defending Jacob' could have cut to the chase

The good thing about watching "Defending Jacob” on DVD? You can skip over several of the episodes and get to the juice. Stretched over eight hours, it takes too much time telling the story of a 14-year-old charged with stabbing a classmate. The biggest problem: director Morten Tyldum includes every...
MoviesCollider

Here's Why a 'Legend' 4K Blu-ray Release Won't Happen

With the limited edition Blu-ray of Ridley Scott’s Legend due out from Arrow Films in September, fans may be disappointed to learn that a 4K Blu-ray release of the film won’t happen. Arrow Films producer James Flower took to Twitter (via The Digital Bits) in an attempt to clear up...
TV & Videosdvdtalk.com

Target DVD Prices (June 27th - July 3rd, 2021)

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season $19.99. That's it. Very weak week. And no listing for "Drunk History: The Complete Series". By the way, I saw this and thought it was stupid, but the longer I thought - it warmed on me; do cats appreciate "Yacht Rock"?
TV & Videosdvdtalk.com

Best Buy DVD Prices (June 29th - July 1st, 2021)

- - - The Watch: Season One $19.99. His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season $32.99. I Know This Much Is True: The Complete Series $22.99. Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: The Complete Series $17.99. Drunk History: The Complete Series $49.99. The West Wing: The Complete Series $109.99. Yes,...
TV Seriestelegraphherald.com

New on DVD

"The Watch: Season One": In "The Watch," a group of these characters come together to help save their city. The show "is a mystery story that involves dragons, a missing library book, and the administration of justice (or lack therof) in the city of Ankh-Morpork, where thieves and assassins have trade guilds and immunity from prosecution, as long as they stay within their quotas and leave a receipt," Los Angles Times critic Robert Lloyd writes. "Led, sort of, by an often inebriated Capt. Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the Watch, whose ranks never swell here to more than five, has become largely irrelevant. But, as happens in detective fiction, a seemingly mundane assignment will expose deeper fissures, just as the sudden reappearance of an old friend turned enemy — Samuel Adewumni's Carcer Dun — will set Vimes on a new trajectory."
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Three Days of the Condor - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [French Import]

Overview - Robert Redford headlines Sydney Pollack’s tightly wound paranoia thrillerThree Days of the Condor. Based on the novel by James Grady, a CIA annalist codename: Condor is on the run after his section is exterminated and must use his wits and special brand of spycraft to unravel the mystery. 45 years later this pitch-perfect thriller still packs a punch. StudioCanal has given the film a fitting upgrade to 4K UHD with a newly restored - possibly controversial - native 4K Dolby Vision transfer and solid audio including the original stereo mix. Fans tired of waiting for a domestic release may well want to consider importing this classic from France or Germany.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Space Jam 4K Ultra HD Review

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love Bugs Bunny and Warner Bros. cashed in on his popularity. In 1988, Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) directed a movie that changed the world of animation called Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Combining live-action footage with animation was a new concept that stunned and enthralled audiences and critics alike. Four years later another genre-mixing movie, Cool World, brought a darker and more mature perspective while blending these two mediums together. Then, in 1996, Warner Bros. Animation made Space Jam; a movie that paired beloved Looney Tunes characters with Basketball and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame player, Michael Jordan. With a second film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, heading to movie theaters this month, Warner Bros. decided to release the original Space Jam on 4K UHD; in stores now.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

48 Hrs. Joins Paramount Presents Blu-ray Line

48 Hrs., the Walter Hill film starring Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, became the 19th title to join the Paramount Presents line on Blu-ray. This film kickstarted the buddy cop genre and cinema would never be the same. Even though a 1974 film predates it, history looks to the 1982 comedy as the first. But it’s fair to say that without 48 Hrs., there is no Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys, Rush Hour, and even though it stars an antisemitic bigot, Lethal Weapon. But genre history aside, the film launched Eddie Murphy’s film career. If Walter Hill hadn’t been dating a talent agent at the time, Eddie Murphy might not have been cast in the film. Behind the scenes, Paramount wasn’t a fan of the Eddie Murphy when they saw his work in the dailies. They wanted to fire him. However, Hill and Nolte fought to keep Murphy in the film. The rest is history and 48 Hrs. became one of the top grossing films of 1982.
Moviestrekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Director’s Edition To Be Restored In 4K/HDR For Paramount+

It’s been a long time coming, but the definitive cut of the first Star Trek feature film is finally being brought into the 21st century. The 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture is beloved by many fans, with some considering it the most cinematic of the original series movies. However, it was famously rushed to theaters, leaving director Robert Wise with a list of things he wanted to do left undone. But in 2001, he had the chance to create the “Director’s Edition” on DVD, which Wise considered his “final cut” and included new visual effects.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Win Wellington Paranormal on Blu-ray

We surely don't need to tell you how quite how hilarious Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows was. And we probably don't need to inform you that the TV series of the same name is well worth checking out either. But were you...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Another 48 Hrs. Arrives On Blu-Ray For First Time

Another 48 Hrs. has been newly remastered and arrives on Blu-ray for the first time as the 20th title in the Paramount Presents Blu-ray line. Like the other Paramount Presents titles, the film includes a limited edition collectible package, interior spread, and Digital Copy. Like its predecessor, this film has also been remastered from a new 4K film transfer. The sequel is not quite the classic that the first film became. It didn’t hit with the critics and offers very much the same as the first but in a lesser way. The film did triple its budget at the box office. Because of this, however, it is considered a flop. Combine the box office revenue with the bad reviews and the franchise was largely finished. A reboot was attempted a few years ago but this went nowhere.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Another 48 Hrs. – Blu-ray Review

After the massive success of other buddy cop films since 48 Hrs, Another 48 Hrs tries to capitalize on the genre it established so many years prior. To its credit, the film is better than the original in terms of action, adventure, and mayhem. It’s bigger, but it’s certainly not better. Unfortunately, Another 48 Hrs feels so much like a rehash of the original than a sequel of the first film. The sequel basically copied and pasted scenes from the first film to serve as callbacks to fan-favorite moments.
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It heads to digital this month, 4KUHD/Blu-ray/DVD in August

Time to go all digital, peeps. Enjoy the goods below. Burbank, CA, July 6 – Witness the chilling terror and unknown evil when “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on July 23. The film is directed by Michael Chaves (“The Curse of La Llorona”) and stars Vera Farmiga (“Annabelle Comes Home,” TV’s “Bates Motel”) and Patrick Wilson (“Annabelle Comes Home,” “The Nun”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on August 24.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Slither (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Umbrella Entertainment) [Editor’s Note: This is a Region-Free release, NOT Region B as stated on the packaging.]. Long before James Gunn assembled the Guardians of the Galaxy, he cut his teeth on making films set in the Troma universe. Later in his career, two films became his bridge from ultra low budget raconteur to major Hollywood director: Super, which poked fun at the superhero genre while simultaneously retaining a dramatic character arc, and today's course, Slither. Although financed and released by Universal Pictures in 2006, the film sadly failed at the box office. However, once it hit home video, it quickly became a cult fan favorite and paved the way for Gunn to broaden his horizons with large scale summer entertainment.

