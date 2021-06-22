DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021

48 Hrs., the Walter Hill film starring Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, became the 19th title to join the Paramount Presents line on Blu-ray. This film kickstarted the buddy cop genre and cinema would never be the same. Even though a 1974 film predates it, history looks to the 1982 comedy as the first. But it’s fair to say that without 48 Hrs., there is no Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys, Rush Hour, and even though it stars an antisemitic bigot, Lethal Weapon. But genre history aside, the film launched Eddie Murphy’s film career. If Walter Hill hadn’t been dating a talent agent at the time, Eddie Murphy might not have been cast in the film. Behind the scenes, Paramount wasn’t a fan of the Eddie Murphy when they saw his work in the dailies. They wanted to fire him. However, Hill and Nolte fought to keep Murphy in the film. The rest is history and 48 Hrs. became one of the top grossing films of 1982.