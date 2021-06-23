Cancel
Vaxis Archon CFast 2.0 is new CFAST player with RED certification

By Adam Frimer
DIY Photography
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaxis has just announced RED certification for their new Archon series Exascend CFast 2.0 lineup of cards. Vaxis has been having some really great performing products come into the market lately. They are dipping their toes into a completely new market with this card being their first Cfast 2.0 card. With that being said, the standard they set must have been very high considering the certification that comes with it. Also, I don’t know if I’m pretty sure that there is a freaking Komodo on the card- so you know it’s legit.

