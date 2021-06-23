Cancel
Comscore Publishes New Research Examining Future of App Measurement and How Publishers and Advertisers Can Navigate Rapidly-Evolving Privacy Standards

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitepaper provides critical insights for publishers and advertisers navigating privacy changes including iOS14.5 and Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework. Marketing Technology News: Mediaplanet and Danica McKellar Team Up to Help Increase Gender Diversity in STEM. The past several years have seen significant evolution in both the web browser environment and...

martechseries.com
