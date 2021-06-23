Comscore Publishes New Research Examining Future of App Measurement and How Publishers and Advertisers Can Navigate Rapidly-Evolving Privacy Standards
Whitepaper provides critical insights for publishers and advertisers navigating privacy changes including iOS14.5 and Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework. Marketing Technology News: Mediaplanet and Danica McKellar Team Up to Help Increase Gender Diversity in STEM. The past several years have seen significant evolution in both the web browser environment and...martechseries.com