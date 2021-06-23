What Lies Ahead for K-12 Cybersecurity?
Episode 13: What Lies Ahead for K-12 Cybersecurity?. The K-12 cybersecurity landscape looks a lot different than it did at the start of 2020. Districts rely heavily on cloud platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 to keep students and staff connected. Schools are operating as 1:1 and students now have their own device to use. As a result, thousands of new access points have been created. Because of the cloud, access to school resources by students and staff can come from anywhere, at any time. Cloud technology in the classroom is now a necessity and IT teams are quickly adding it into their multi-layered cybersecurity stack.securityboulevard.com