What Lies Ahead for K-12 Cybersecurity?

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) On July 2nd, attackers reportedly launched attacks against users of the Kaseya VSA remote monitoring and management software as well as customers of multiple managed service providers (MSPs) that use the software. They used access to the VSA software to deploy ransomware associated with the REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware-as-a-service group, according to reports. Kaseya has stated that the attack was conducted by exploiting a vulnerability in its software, and said they are working on a patch. The company has not released further information on the vulnerability. Kaseya recommends that any organization using VSA shut the system down immediately. CISA has also issued a bulletin asking organizations using the software to follow Kaseya guidance.