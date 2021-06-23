Cancel
On the Importance of Protecting U.S. Pipeline Owners and Operators

By Alex Bagwell
 11 days ago

In the beginning of May, a U.S. pipeline company suffered a ransomware attack. The company decided to respond by halting operations while it investigated the incident. This delayed tens of millions of gallons of fuel from reaching their destination all along the East Coast. Less than a week later, Bloomberg...

Public Safetyriverbender.com

Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory On Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign By Russian Intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations. The activities occurred from at least mid-2019 through early 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

SolarWinds: How Russian spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments

When Presidents Biden and Putin met in Geneva last month – it was the first time that the threat of cyber war eclipsed that of nuclear war between the two old super-powers… and "SolarWinds" was one big reason why. Last year, in perhaps the most audacious cyber attack in history, Russian military hackers sabotaged a tiny piece of computer code buried in a popular piece of software called SolarWinds. As we first reported in February, the hidden virus spread to 18,000 government and private computer networks by way of one of those software updates we all take for granted. After it was installed, Russian agents went rummaging through the digital files of the U.S. departments of Justice, State, Treasury, Energy, and Commerce –among others—and for nine months, they had unfettered access to top-level communications, court documents, even nuclear secrets.
Militarylawfareblog.com

Revisiting a Framework on Military Takedowns Against Cybercriminals

In an April Lawfare post, Jason Healey offered a five-part test to determine the appropriateness of using U.S. military cyberspace operations to respond to criminal cyber activities. The test counsels that the military should operate against criminal cyber threats based solely on their imminence, the perils they pose, their magnitude, and their link to major nation-state adversaries.
Economyspectrumlocalnews.com

Politicians seek to protect Western New York’s Canadian property owners

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are pushing back against Canada’s efforts to tax non-Canadians who own vacant property. It’s a move that would affect Western New Yorkers with vacation homes across the border. Canadian leaders say they’re prepared to start implementing the new 1% tax on empty foreign-owned...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fox News

Native American business owner rips 'hypocritical' protesters for disrupting pipeline work in Minnesota

A Minnesota business owner is defending his construction site after hundreds of "hypocritical" protesters stormed in and destroyed his property. Matt Gordon, vice president of his family’s construction company in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and a member of the White Earth Nation tribe, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, environmental protesters – some claiming to speak for Native Americans – vandalized his company’s equipment.
Public SafetyCSO

US and UK issue rare joint guidance in response to Russian GRU brute force campaign

The United States and the United Kingdom cyber and law enforcement entities (NSA, FBI, CISA and NCSC) have joined forces to protect enterprises in their respective nations and the globe, with the July 1 issuance of defensive guidance regarding Russian the intelligence service’s targeting and attack methodologies. While bilateral sharing of information between the US and UK intelligence services occurs daily, the public sharing of their joint perspective and guidance is especially noteworthy and should be taken on board by every CISO, regardless of company size.
TechnologyNewswise

DHS Seeks Technology Information from Other Federal Agencies SBIR/STTRs Initiatives

Newswise — Washington, D.C. –The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program is seeking information in three topic areas to support DHS Component technology needs. Eligible submissions to the Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) Requests for Information (RFIs) must leverage previous SBIR or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I, Phase II or Phase III awards from a federal agency.
Public SafetyThe Hacker News

NSA, FBI Reveal Hacking Methods Used by Russian Military Hackers

An ongoing brute-force attack campaign targeting enterprise cloud environments has been spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence since mid-2019, according to a joint advisory published by intelligence agencies in the U.K. and U.S. The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and...
Public SafetySFGate

Widespread ransomware attack could affect hundreds of businesses

A supply-chain ransomware attack that hit hours before the beginning of a holiday weekend has already affected more than 200 businesses, researchers said. On Friday, information technology company Kaseya sent out a warning of a "potential attack" on its VSA tool, which is used by IT to manage and monitor computers remotely. Kaseya urged customers to shut down their servers running the service.
Pennsylvania Statethecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Pipelines deliver the energy that powers Pennsylvania – and the U.S.

Too often, we take for granted the energy that powers our homes and vehicles and that is so essential to our daily lives. When consumers need it, it’s there. The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from Texas to New Jersey, reminds us that energy infrastructure to deliver fuel to gas pumps and power plants is also essential. Though the ttack prompted panic buying and gasoline shortages in the nation’s southeast, the problem wasn’t one of production but rather a disruption in the supply chain.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Oregonian

U.S. House moves to expand protections for older workers

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to restore protections against age discrimination that had been stripped by a 2009 Supreme Court decision. The House passed nearly identical legislation last year, but it died in the Republican-controlled Senate. With Democrats now in charge in that chamber, and two Senate Republicans on board to help shepherd it, this bill may stand a better chance.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Owners Announce UP is Suspending Operations

The husband and wife team who owns and operates UP – Healing, Wellness, Adventure announced on Facebook that they were suspending operations. Dave Giacomin and Erin McNamara said they had lost their lease on the studio space on the second floor of 8083 Georgia Ave., largely due to pandemic-related restrictions and the economic slowdown.