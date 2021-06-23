Cancel
Modoc County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible west of the Cascades and 100 east of the Cascades. Low temperatures as high as 75 degrees overnight. * WHERE...In the valleys and mid slopes of Oregon and northern California. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a chance to break the all time June high temperature record. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

