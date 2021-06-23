Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 23:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County, including the Klamath River Valley, the Scott Valley, and the Shasta Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and Jackson County. This includes the Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley, and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slightly lower today then will increase Friday and Saturday. It is possible the advisory will need to be extended into the start of next week. Prolonged high daytime temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat related stress. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr