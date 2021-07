From the forecast of Scott Martin and the Alabama WX Weather Blog:. While it will be a very warm to hot day across Central Alabama, the humidity values will remain just low enough that the daytime heating will remain bearable and not all that sticky. Skies will range from mainly sunny to partly cloudy from north to south and there will be a small chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms mainly along and south of the US-80 and I-85 corridors in the extreme southern parts of the area. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s. Any shower activity will dissipate by dusk and skies will be mainly clear for the fireworks displays that will take place. Lows will be in the 60s.