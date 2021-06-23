Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Cowboys' Backup QB Ben DiNucci Better Than We Think?

By Timm Hamm
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzHUC_0actwOtA00

FRISCO - The spirits of Dallas Cowboys’ "quarterbacks past" haunt the field each and every play, and those are the kinds of thoughts that were maybe running through then-rookie Ben DiNucci’s head when he started in Week 8 last season in Philadelphia.

Or maybe those were just in our heads.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

That game was largely one to forget for DiNucci, as he went just 21-for-40 with 180 yards passing. He had no touchdowns and no interceptions that night, a nationally-televised event that saw the Cowboys on the losing end of a 23-9 score.

Is this the Ben DiNucci we should expect to see in the NFL? Some fans think so, and consider him already a bust in the NFL, as much as a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison University can be a bust.

Or - as the Cowboys continue to hope for help from the existing roster in terms of Dak Prescott's backup - should we expect a different DiNucci in future starts assuming those exist? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast T-Shirt or hat!

Community Policy
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
444
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#James Madison University#American Football#The Daily Blitz#Dsp Media#Cowboyssi Com#Theblitzcast Com#Blitzcastnfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci says first start 'wasn't me;' history says he may be right

Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard. Playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, it could be argued, ups the degree of difficulty even more. The ghosts of Meredith, Staubach, Aikman, Romo, and others might as well be in the huddle when a signal-caller makes his first professional start for America’s Team. And that’s the kind of thing that was running through Ben DiNucci’s mind on November 1st of last year as he was announced as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback in Week 8 in Philadelphia.
NFL247Sports

Ben DiNucci excited about regular offseason

When he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci likely did not anticipate playing as much as he did during his rookie season. He also did not anticipate struggling as much as he did on the field last year. DiNucci recently spoke about those struggles and how this year is different, as he can spend more time in the team facility to prepare.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys QB DiNucci on Rookie Season: ‘That Wasn’t Me’

After multiple injuries at the quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys last season, former Jams Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was thrown onto the field and had to step up as the offensive leader for America’s Team. It didn’t quite work out. “I feel like it wasn’t me out there,” DiNucci...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Mariota more than just a good backup QB

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders watches from the bench during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

FRISCO - After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Cooper Rush (10) (Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) After mandatory minicamp finished up, the Dallas Cowboys are likely happy with this team for the 2021 season. Quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be on track to be fully healthy by training camp in July.
NFL247Sports

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy embracing role as backup to Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in college football history while starring for the Texas Longhorns. And while similar success in the NFL did not follow, the 12-year veteran has carved out a nice career for himself as a backup and capable fill-in starting quarterback. McCoy signed...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Top 3 Minicamp Surprises: Nahshon, Connor & QB

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 1 surprise player from OTAs and minicamp here at The Star?. Dallas may have even surprised itself with the performance of third-round rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright. “I definitely have an aggressive approach because that’s who I am as a player. That’s just kind of...
MLBtigernet.com

I don't think that we should be expecting this QB in Orange

Pick: SS/RHP Bubba Chandler, North Oconee HS (Georgia) ($3,481,300 slot value) Chandler has been mentioned a potential top-10 pick at various points this spring and him getting to the Cardinals is hardly a lock. The general consensus seems to be that he has more upside on the mound, though Chandler is a first-round talent as a shortstop too, and my guess is whichever team drafts him will sent him out as a two-way player and see what happens.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Marcus Davenport is much better than you think

Marcus Davenport has not yet been the caliber of player the New Orleans Saints envisioned when they drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. That’s no smoldering hot take. But at the same time, he hasn’t been terrible either. His career numbers don’t look great (12 sacks and 14 tackles for loss over the course of 3 NFL seasons), but there’s a lot of bad luck to blame, and I’m not just talking about injuries.
NFLCBS Sports

Sean McVay says new Rams QB Matthew Stafford is 'even better than advertised'

The Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles is still in its infancy, but there's already plenty of hype surrounding what this new marriage could produce heading into 2021. The Rams made the first big splash of the offseason after trading for Stafford in late January in a deal with the Lions that saw former franchise quarterback Jared Goff shipped to Detroit as part of the trade. While Stafford is around seven years older than Goff, the motivation to make a move of this magnitude is to cash in on the roster that's currently constructed in L.A. and make a bid for the Super Bowl as soon as possible. With Stafford -- a much more explosive passer than Goff -- under center, the Rams' ceiling over the next few years is higher.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 better backup quarterback options the Panthers could trade for in 2021

Could the Carolina Panthers go into the quarterback trade market once again for a better backup option to Sam Darnold in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers are hoping Sam Darnold is the quarterback to lead them long-term after they acquired him via trade from the New York Jets this offseason. They made no secret of their intent to move on from Teddy Bridgewater after just one season and even though the former USC star has disappointed during his career so far, his upside is considerably higher if he makes a better go of things in a different environment.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Backup QB Battle, Toughest Stretch Of Schedule

The Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag is where Mark Cook answers your questions from our @PewterReport Twitter account. You can submit your question to the Mailbag each week via Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag. Here are the questions we chose for this week’s edition of the Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Do Steelers Have Sufficient Backup QB Plan?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books. It ended in spectacular fashion — though the wrong kind of spectacular — in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints have one of the best backup QB situations

While they might not have a starting quarterback pegged for the 2021 season, this means the New Orleans Saints find themselves with one of the best backup quarterback situations this year. If the Saints go with Jameis Winston as their starter and he gets hurt or misses an extended period...
NFLYardbarker

NFL Top 5 Comeback Candidates: Cowboys QB Dak No. 1?

The circumstances, in our minds, figure to lead to Dak Prescott winning this year’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. And national media guys seem to agree. Larry Brown Sports says “these five superstars have the best odds to win that piece of hardware.'' Their list, along with their comments:
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Tim Boyle: Favorite for backup QB role

Boyle is the odds-on favorite to earn the backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. With Chase Daniel no longer on the roster, Boyle and David Blough are the top depth options for Detroit at quarterback. Since Boyle is being paid like a top-10 backup quarterback while Blough is making near the league minimum, it's no surprise that Boyle is considered the favorite for the No. 2 role, especially after the former Green Bay signal-caller drew consistently positive reviews throughout spring workouts.