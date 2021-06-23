Allegany-Limestone plans outdoor graduation ceremony Friday

ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone High School graduates will walk across the football turf for commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday — if the weather holds. Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said Tuesday the school district had initially planned to hold commencement Saturday afternoon until recent weather reports indicated it will be a rainy weekend. Giannicchi said the district wants to stage the event outside, similar to last year’s ceremony, for safety reasons at the tail-end of the pandemic.