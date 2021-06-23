Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany, NY

Allegany-Limestone plans outdoor graduation ceremony Friday

By KATE DAY SAGER Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone High School graduates will walk across the football turf for commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday — if the weather holds. Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said Tuesday the school district had initially planned to hold commencement Saturday afternoon until recent weather reports indicated it will be a rainy weekend. Giannicchi said the district wants to stage the event outside, similar to last year’s ceremony, for safety reasons at the tail-end of the pandemic.

www.oleantimesherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allegany, NY
City
Limestone, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Commencement Ceremonies#Summer School#Allegany Limestone#Covid#Boces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...