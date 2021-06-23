Former GCPS Chief Operating Officer Jim Steele dies after battle with cancer
Gwinnett County leaders are in mourning as news of former Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Jim Steele's death spread through the county. Steele had worked for GCPS for 36 years, dealing with school construction and eventually moving up to the COO position before retiring in 2012. He had also been involved in community programs, such as Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, which named its Green Educator of the Year award for him.www.gwinnettdailypost.com