Summertime means sangria

Hello once again my friends. Here we find ourselves not quite in the dog days of summer but just at the cusp of tons of fresh vegetables beginning to come on. Every year it seems we set out to only have a few yellow squashes, a few zucchinis and a few cucumbers. And then the following day we have exactly one million. And the next year it’s the same. Until we all die. There’s no in between, just zero or one million. But before we hit one million let’s look at a few ideas for making these delicious early summer treats.