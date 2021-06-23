Summertime means sangria
When I was growing up, summertime in our house meant family entertaining. My dad, a former professional cook, did the food prep and worked the grill the day of the party, while my mom was organizer/sous chef/dessert maker/hostess extraordinaire. Meals were often good all-American barbecue favorites like ribs, burgers and hot dogs, along with bowls of coleslaw and potato and macaroni salads. Or there could be Mexican favorites like carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas with crunchy homemade chicharrones and crispy pig ears paired with a big pot of fresh beans and stacks of hot corn tortillas and an array of salsas.