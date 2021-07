Glendive Blue Devils 5, Billings Blue Jays 4 (8) Highlights: Blue Jays’ starter Adam Johnson struck out 13 in six hitless innings, but the Blue Devils managed to walk away with the win. Glendive tied the score in the bottom of the seventh off reliever North Sanderson on RBI singles by Teagan Wahl and Casey Rounsville and a Blue Jay error, and then won the game in the bottom of the eighth on another Billings miscue, the fourth of the game for the Blue Jays. The Blue Devils committed six errors.