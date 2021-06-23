Cancel
JP’s Product Pick of the Week 6/22/21 NeoKey 1×4 QT @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

By Stephanie
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video (link video). This week’s pick is the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.

