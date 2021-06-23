These Tortoise and Brown-Frame Sunglasses Are Easy on the Eyes

If I had a dollar for every hour I’ve spent searching for the pair of “perfect” sunglasses, I could probably afford a pair of perfect sunglasses. But as with the pursuit of the best white t-shirt or a pair of jeans that fits just right, sometimes the solution is to give up looking and just buy something fun instead. Take these Alexander McQueen sunglasses (below). None of them are your average, run-of-the-mill summer accessories. No, we’ve got frames with studs on them and orange lenses that will have you seeing a sunset all day long. As with everything Alexander McQueen himself ever did, they embrace imperfection. These sunglasses are punk, not perfect. But that’s what makes them perfect.