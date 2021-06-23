Cancel
Apparel

These Tortoise and Brown-Frame Sunglasses Are Easy on the Eyes

By Madeline Fas s
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many classic sunglass silhouettes—square, cat eye, wayfarers—but the color of the frame is what makes a pair feel like a timeless accessory. And while black acetate is considered a classic, we’d say the same for shades of brown sunglasses too. Yet another neutral hue, a brown-tinted acetate or tortoiseshell feels both retro and modern at the same time. You can look at Claudia Schiffer in a brown-tinted tortoise pair by Claude Montana in Vogue’s December 1990 shoot for proof. About 30 years later, you can find a handful of similar pairs made by the likes of Loewe, Linda Farrow, Isabel Marant, and Victoria Beckham, just to name a few.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

