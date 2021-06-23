Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts
Sound of Bread is the newest Studio Tapas digital comic series that's part of their massive and ever-popular romance collection! Launched today, Sound of Bread is Kimmie's story – a synesthete who can hear tastes as music – an acclaimed young cellist determined to become a renowned conductor. Kale is an unkempt, rude apprentice at a no-name bakery in Paris who says and does whatever he wants. She can't stand him, but there's one thing that keeps her coming back: the bread he bakes has the most beautiful music she's ever heard. Can this unlikely friendship help Kimmie overcome her perfectionism and lead to… something more?