Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound of Bread is the newest Studio Tapas digital comic series that's part of their massive and ever-popular romance collection! Launched today, Sound of Bread is Kimmie's story – a synesthete who can hear tastes as music – an acclaimed young cellist determined to become a renowned conductor. Kale is an unkempt, rude apprentice at a no-name bakery in Paris who says and does whatever he wants. She can't stand him, but there's one thing that keeps her coming back: the bread he bakes has the most beautiful music she's ever heard. Can this unlikely friendship help Kimmie overcome her perfectionism and lead to… something more?

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#The Bread#Television#Korean#Japanese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
Related
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

New comedy about the afterlife from new company born during COVID

What Comes Next, or Meet the Dunnes, a new comedy by award-winning playwright Laurence Klavan, is now available online from the 21st Century Players with free access to all. What Comes Next asks the question to which just about everyone who has ever lived has sought an answer: Where do we go after we die, and can a person get a decent meal there?
Sciencewiltonbulletin.com

Mark Ronson Examines the Art and Science of Sound in New 'Watch the Sound' Trailer

Mark Ronson digs into the process and evolution of sound creation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Watch the Sound, premiering July 30th on Apple TV+. Ronson sets the stage for the show in the opening moments of the clip, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the great song and an iconic recording… Whenever someone sits down to play me a song, I’m already thinking about the sound.”
MoviesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ breakthrough hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ debuts season two trailer (with video)

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the beloved award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso.” After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, “Ted Lasso” will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
Moviesheyuguys.com

New trailer arrives for musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

AppleTV has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. The series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals and stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.
Buffalo, NYkentonbee.com

Comedy

Fri. 25 & sat. 26 Dave Landau — A recovering alcoholic/addict turned family man, Landau tells tales of his life, family and sobriety with such ease that you can't help but relate to him, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com. sun. 27 Outdoor Comedy […]
Traverse City, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

The Sound Garden: Romance Week

Every other song on the radio is a love song. Every wedding has a special song. Every first kiss or romantic moment in the movies is accompanied by a sweeping symphonic motif. Romance, in all of its alluring glory and elusive mystique, captivates all of us, musicians and non-musicians alike.
MoviesIowa State Daily

Romance movies new to streaming services in July

For when you and your summer fling can’t decide on a movie, use this list as a guide to romance movies new to streaming services for the month of July. The Twilight Saga (all movies) July 23. “The Last Letter to Your Lover”. July 29. “Resort to Love”. Amazon Prime...
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: FEAR STREET: 1994 is a Gory, Nostalgia-Fueled Slasher That Successfully Kicks Off a New Film Trilogy

As someone who absolutely adores slasher movies and considers Wes Craven’s Scream to be one of the best and most consistent franchises ever committed to celluloid, I was the prime audience for Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, which lovingly pays tribute to Scream in a variety of ways (including Marco Beltrami’s score from the original film), but also sets out to do its own thing as well. And while Fear Street: 1994 absolutely nails all of its slasher tropes and fully embraces mid-’90s nostalgia to a T, what I really appreciated is how the story is also infused with a supernatural bent, making it a standout effort from Janiak and everyone involved that does a brilliant job of creating something of a horror-centric cinematic universe utilizing the works of R.L. Stine as its backdrop (but doesn’t pick a specific story from the Fear Street series, either).
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street’: Why Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Is Built Around an ‘Underrepresented’ Queer Love Story

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “Fear Street Part 1: 1994.”]. Romances tend to not last too long in slasher films. There is, after all, a reason why the most consistent survival trope in horror films is “the final girl,” not “the final couple.” But it doesn’t have to be that way. Filmmaker Leigh Janiak gets that, and while her ambitious, time-spanning “Fear Street” trilogy giddily unpacks and twists all manner of horror ideas, finding a new way into a central love story is perhaps its most subversive concept.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Guitarist Bobby Keller's Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite Preset Rocks

Guitarist Bobby Keller, whose musical stylings have been heard featured in songs by bands such as Evanescence, Mastodon, Gojira, and others, has been granted quite the high honor. By teaming up with German record producer Lasse Lammert, the two have produced Keller's very own preset for the Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite, an all-in-one plug-in suite for the guitar.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Adds Two To The Cast

I truly am not ready for anything that has to do with Pretty Little Liars. It just ended and so if we’re being honest, I don’t want anyone to mess with it. That all being said, I am trash for Pretty Little Liars and will I watch a new iteration of it. You bet my sarcastic ass I will. HBO Max announced today that they’ve done some casting for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Metal Band Once Human Previews Upcoming Album With All-New Single

Once Human, the Los Angeles-based metal quintet known for their debut album The Life I Remember and their following conceptual album Evolution, has been spending the last year stuck in lockdown, refining their musical stylings. This evening, at 6:00 PM Eastern Time, they will be releasing a new single for their upcoming third album Scar Weaver, which itself comes out on February 11th of next year. "Deadlock," the new single by Once Human, will be accompanied by a music video at that time later this evening and is most assured to knock the socks right off of their fans.
MoviesVice

Meet the new gen horror stars of Fear Street

There are certain characters that don’t make it past the first act in a horror movie. Black, queer or female characters who are not ‘the final girl’ are rarely the protagonist and even more infrequently make it alive to the end, but Fear Street does something different. The horror trilogy,...
Moviesfangirlish.com

The End Of An Era… See The Poster For ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

There are things that I am ready to deal with and things that I am not. The end of an era – well, I just dealt with that with The Bold Type and I am pretty sure that was hard enough. But just because it was enough for me, it doesn’t mean that more end of era’s will not happen.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Fear Street's Kiana Madeira Details the Sweet Love Story Behind the R-Rated Slasher Series

"Hello? Is anybody there?" are usually the last lines spoken by the movie character brave stupid enough to go looking for a masked serial killer on their own. In honor of the release of Fear Street: 1984, the first film in Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, inspired by the R.L. Stine book series, Kiana Madeira sat down with POPSUGAR to explain how her character, Deena, transcends typical horror-movie stereotypes in all the best ways.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Star Wars: Visions Reveals Studios, Previews Shorts at Anime Expo Lite

In a day filled with huge news and previews, perhaps one of the biggest was the special look at Star Wars: Visions that was offered by Disney+ during Saturday's Anime Expo Lite. During today's panel hosted by Chastity Vicencio, panelists James Waugh (executive producer), Josh Rimes (executive producer), Jacqui Lopez (executive producer), Justin Leach (co-executive producer), and Kanako Shirasaki (producer) revealed the studios and creators behind a number of the shorts comprising the anthology as well as some insight into the diverse and creative stories on tap.