Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts

As someone who absolutely adores slasher movies and considers Wes Craven’s Scream to be one of the best and most consistent franchises ever committed to celluloid, I was the prime audience for Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, which lovingly pays tribute to Scream in a variety of ways (including Marco Beltrami’s score from the original film), but also sets out to do its own thing as well. And while Fear Street: 1994 absolutely nails all of its slasher tropes and fully embraces mid-’90s nostalgia to a T, what I really appreciated is how the story is also infused with a supernatural bent, making it a standout effort from Janiak and everyone involved that does a brilliant job of creating something of a horror-centric cinematic universe utilizing the works of R.L. Stine as its backdrop (but doesn’t pick a specific story from the Fear Street series, either).