DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of 2-year-old Brison Christian ignited a call to action. The innocent child was strapped in his car seat last week when his family's pickup truck was riddled with bullets along I-75. "They know the consequences, where they might possibly get caught and they might possibly go to jail," said Bryson's father, Brian Christian. "But they don't think they are going to get caught."