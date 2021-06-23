Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation
The Last Annhiliation event from the Guardians Of The Galaxy side of Marvel Comics concludes in September and, courtesy of Marvel's September 2021 solicitations, we learn that it will have two one-shots, The Last Annihilation: Wakanda by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta, and The Last Annihilation: Wiccan And Hulking by Anthony Olivera and Jan Bazaldua before concluding in Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. Evan Narcisse is a journalist who has previously written Rise Of The Black Panther for Marvel.bleedingcool.com