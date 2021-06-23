Cancel
Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Annhiliation event from the Guardians Of The Galaxy side of Marvel Comics concludes in September and, courtesy of Marvel's September 2021 solicitations, we learn that it will have two one-shots, The Last Annihilation: Wakanda by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta, and The Last Annihilation: Wiccan And Hulking by Anthony Olivera and Jan Bazaldua before concluding in Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. Evan Narcisse is a journalist who has previously written Rise Of The Black Panther for Marvel.

bleedingcool.com
