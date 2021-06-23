Cancel
Pets

Pawtect Blankets

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet Parents’ Pawtect Blankets are waterproof pet blankets that perfectly blend comfort for pets and style while protecting the homes of pet owners. The blankets’ WickQuick technology wicks away moisture from the surface and draws it into the blanket. EdgePawtector prevents spills from escaping over the edge by pushing moisture back into the middle of the blanket. Sherpup is a proprietary multi-layer material that is not only cozy, but also creates an impermeable barrier between both exterior fabrics so that no moisture can seep through either side of the blanket. The blankets feature a LockJaw edge to dissuade chewers and prevent fraying.

