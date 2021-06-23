10 Tips For Vacationing At Lake Of The Ozarks, On A Budget

The Lake of the Ozarks draws all types to enjoy the cool water and nonstop summer fun in central Missouri's outdoors. But for families looking to vacation on a budget, the sight of million-dollar yachts and high-priced waterfront vacation homes can be intimidating. But fear not, budget vacationer! The Lake area is full of hidden gems that can fit just about any vacationer's price range. Here are 10 ways to enjoy Lake of the Ozarks if you're pinching pennies.