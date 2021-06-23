Cancel
Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom and Wolverine fans have a lot of crossovers, and boy, did those two worlds meet in 2005. The cover to New Avengers #35 by Leinil Francis Yu became iconic the moment the solicitation hit. Featuring a symbiote enveloping Logan, it is not technically Venom, but that is for sure what they want you to think when you see it. It is striking, and on auction right now at ComicConnect part of Session #3, Event Auction #46, is the highest grade copy on the CGC census. Pretty neat to see this and even cooler than a Venom or Wolverine collector could add this to the mantle. Plus: as of this writing, it is only $17. Check it out below.

bleedingcool.com
Comicsbleedingcool.com

King Shark Debut CGC 9.8 Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

King Shark is about to become a sensation if The Suicide Squad trailer is to be believed. The character has been through so many transformations in his time in DC Comics; it almost feels right that he gets his due as the kind of Groot of the DC film universe. His first appearance has jumped in value, then cooled off, then jumped again. On auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session #4, is a CGC copy of Superboy #9 from 1994. This 9.8 is actually the highest-graded copy on the census as well and is sitting at only $50 as of this writing. Check out King Shark's debut below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect

If speculation is to be believed (and it usually isn't), the Thunderbolts will be making their debut in the MCU soon. Led by Baron Zemo, the group first appeared in Incredible Hulk #449, debuting Citizen X, Meteorite, Techno, MACH-1, Songbird, and Atlas. I remember buying this book off the rack and instantly falling head over heels for the team to the point where I will buy any issue they appear in to this day. On auction right now at ComicConnect in Session #3, Event Auction #46 is a CGC 9.8 copy of this modern key, which is skyrocketing in price right now. Already at $405 as of this writing, this one has major heat behind it. Check out the Thunderbolts against the Hulk below.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

A Venom Variant Favorite Is Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Venom fans are legion, and they like to buy everything. Nothing moves a variant cover like a Venom variant, and this one from Amazing Spider-Man #569 by Adi Granov is one of the hottest ones there is right now. The issue itself is a big one for Eddie Brock as well, as this is the issue where he turns into Anti-Venom. There was a whole series of these Granov covers around this storyline, but this Venom one is the big one. On auction at ComicConnect right now is a 9.8 copy of this book, as good as you will find. Sitting at $51 as of this writing, this will shoot up like a rocket. Check it out below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?

A CGC 8.0 of Vampirella #1 sold for $2500 last week on eBay. But a copy is up for auction from Heritage Auctions right now as part of their Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122126 [52 793 794 791 1893 792 2088 4294940843] and will go under the hammer (rather than the stake) later today. Last year's Overstreet Guide gives an estimated value of $966 for Vampirella #1 at GCG 9.0, but clearly, the marketplace has ramped up since then. We may get a new benchmark on Vampirella #1 as a result of this auction.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction

Dan Fogler is best known as the star of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and is also a graphic novelist, writing the series Brooklyn Gladiator as published by Heavy Metal. Which also got him covers by Simon Bisley, who recently broke records with sales of his comic book art. Bisley started his career doing magazine, and album covers before drawing the revamped ABC Warriors on 2000AD in 1987, later moving to Sláine and Judge Dredd, as well as relaunching Lobo and crossing over Batman and Judge Dredd, launching the anthology comic Toxic and recently drawing Harley Quinn. Two of his Brooklyn Gladiator covers are up for auction at ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. As is the cover Simon Bisley painted for Valiant Entertainment's Rai #4, which brings Bisley's barbarian style to that of the samurai.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction

There's no such thing as an obscure Marvel comic book character. Nearly-forgotten heroes and villains from decades ago have a way of attaining a new life on film or television. Even the smallest hint or theory about a character's impending arrival on the screen can spark renewed interest in a character and its appearances. Such is the case for J. Jonah Jameson's son John Jameson and his transformation into Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124. There's a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (Marvel, 1973) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

The Secret of Blue Beetle's Vitamin 2X, Up for Auction

1940 was the Blue Beetle's year. After launching in June 1939 in Mystery Men Comics #1, Dan Garrett, the Golden Age Blue Beetle would get a newspaper strip starting in January 1940, and his own series which hit newsstands around the same time. A Blue Beetle radio show started in May 1940. Like a lot of superheroes, especially in the Golden Age, Blue Beetle's origin evolved over time, and the character's backstory was fleshed out considerably during the course of the new series. While much of the focus for collectors has remained on the character's early Mystery Men appearances, the Blue Beetle title itself contains important material by a range of well-regarded creators. An overlooked series that is underappreciated by collectors and readers today, there are a number of issues from the original Golden Age Blue Beetle series available in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

GI Joe: Cobra Strike Graded Atari Game Up For Auction At ComicConnect

GI Joe has had quite a few video games over the years. One game, however, is…how do we say this…more special than the others. The Cobra Strike game made for Atari is not good at all, but for most, it was their first experience with Joes after the brand relaunched in the '80s. Up for auction right now at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, is a graded copy of the game. This one is also unique because the back box art is printed upside down. As of this writing, it is sitting at $31, so a GI Joe collector can still get a bargain on this one with a really great box. Check it out down below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Graded Copy Of Dragon Warrior For NES Auctioning At ComicConnect

One of the biggest video game franchises in Japan is the Dragon Quest franchise. It's so popular there that there was a widely-circulated urban legend about a law enacted in Japan that barred any Dragon Quest game from being released on a weekday. The idea tracked so well that people actually believed it, although the truth is based on a trade agreement between Nintendo and Square Enix. In any case, the fact of the matter is that the franchise that is Dragon Quest, also known briefly as Dragon Warrior outside of Japan, is remarkably popular.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Wolverine Guest Stars in Shang-Chi #3 Preview; a Krakoan Crossover?

Marvel has unveiled a first look at Shang-Chi #3, out at the end of July, and featuring a crossover of sorts with the X-books and that tried-and-true method of boosting sales, a Wolverine guest appearance. It looks like another of Shang-Chi's long-lost siblings has been located, but this one is a mutant! This leads, of course, to a confrontation with a certain stab-happy, two-dicked, hairy Canadian badass that's sure to thrill Marvel fans.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Two Alex Ross Captain America Original Art Painted Covers At Auction

Alex Ross is an American comic book creator best known for superhero painted comics; he first became well known with the 1994 miniseries Marvels with Kurt Busiek and the 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come with Mark Waid, as well as covers and designs for Kurt Busiek's Astro City. And two of his Captain America covers have now come up for auction from ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. The first is from a Dynamic Forces variant cover of Captain America #34 from 2008, image size 10" x 15", which portrays Bucky as Captain America for the first time, as Bucky took over the role in the comic book in question. The auction also includes a copy of the comic it was published on.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Cancels More Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms

Marvel Comics cancelled all orders made by comic shops through Diamond on all the collections listed here coming out in October or later. Instead, they must be reordered from Diamond using the new less favourable terms, or through Penguin Random House's possibly less favourable terms. Marvel Comics have now added some more titles that have had their orders cancelled and must be reordered.
Musicguitar.com

Bidding on the 2021 Great Guitar Build Off auction will begin today

Bidding is set to kick off tonight for the instruments made as part of the 2021 Great Guitar Build Off. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go towards a charity of the builder’s choice. The competition’s invitational category asked 10 guitar YouTubers to submit an instrument each,...
MoviesStereogum

Watch A Ridiculous Metal Cover Of Stan Bush’s Transformers: The Movie Cheese-Rock Classic “The Touch”

The 1986 animated classic Transformers: The Movie — known to those of us who were kids at the time as the one where Optimus Prime dies — wasn’t anywhere near as big a deal as any of the noisy Michael Bay live-action blockbusters of the ’00s and ’10s. But Transformers: The Movie arguably made some much larger cultural contributions than any of those Bay joints. For one thing, it’s an actual watchable film. For another, it’s the final film role of Orson Welles, who plays Unicron, a planet that eats other planets. And finally, Transformers: The Movie also gave the world “The Touch,” the amazingly cheesy Stan Bush song that still stands as the greatest example of the inspirational ’80s montage-rocker. Today, the world gets a new version of “The Touch.”
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Veio cover Alice In Chains classic “Rooster” (exclusive)

Portland-based rock trio Veio – the musical collaborations of brothers Cam (vocals, guitars) and Brett Byrd (drums), rounded out by Kris Lewis (bass, vocals) – recently issued a deluxe edition of their 2020 album ‘Vitruvian’ featuring reworked versions of some of the best singles from the record. With that same thought in mind of reimagining songs, the band will be releasing their cover of the Alice In Chains classic tune “Rooster” on Friday, June 25th (pre-save). For a sneak peek at the track, scroll down below for a full stream ahead of tomorrow’s official unleashing.
Video GamesComicBook

WizKids Announces Dungeons & Dragons Statue Based on Classic Book Cover

WizKids will release a new Dungeons & Dragons statue inspired by the cover art from the first Fiend Folio. Earlier this week, WizKids announced the Dungeons & Dragons - Githyanki Premium Statue with a planned release date of July 23rd. The statue is based on the Emmanuel cover of the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Fiend Folio cover, which shows a githyanki warrior wielding a large blade. The statue stands about 12 inches high and will cost $249.99.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Neil Peart Classic Car Collection Heads To Auction

The late drummer had exquisite taste in cars. Neil Peart was one of the world's greatest musicians, his legacy as the drummer and vocalist for Rush along with his own artistic creations and insane status in the music community has made him a legend. Just like many of his famous companions, another aspect of his general character and interests included his love for cars. The concept of a great musician also being a car guy is, of course, not foreign. However, it is rare for a public figure to have a true grasp on the idea that cars represent. This collection, lovingly named the “Silver Surfers”, seems to put that idea to rest. With the passion, dedication, and theme put into this collection by Neil Peart it would be safe to say that he definitely understood that a car is more than just an item, but that it is also an experience.