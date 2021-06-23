Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today

Venom fans are legion, and they like to buy everything. Nothing moves a variant cover like a Venom variant, and this one from Amazing Spider-Man #569 by Adi Granov is one of the hottest ones there is right now. The issue itself is a big one for Eddie Brock as well, as this is the issue where he turns into Anti-Venom. There was a whole series of these Granov covers around this storyline, but this Venom one is the big one. On auction at ComicConnect right now is a 9.8 copy of this book, as good as you will find. Sitting at $51 as of this writing, this will shoot up like a rocket. Check it out below.