Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today
Venom and Wolverine fans have a lot of crossovers, and boy, did those two worlds meet in 2005. The cover to New Avengers #35 by Leinil Francis Yu became iconic the moment the solicitation hit. Featuring a symbiote enveloping Logan, it is not technically Venom, but that is for sure what they want you to think when you see it. It is striking, and on auction right now at ComicConnect part of Session #3, Event Auction #46, is the highest grade copy on the CGC census. Pretty neat to see this and even cooler than a Venom or Wolverine collector could add this to the mantle. Plus: as of this writing, it is only $17. Check it out below.bleedingcool.com