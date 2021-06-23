Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Best Sleepers to Pick Up for MLB Week 12

By Joe Tansey, JTansey90
Bleacher Report
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the prospect buzz in Major League Baseball has surrounded Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays, but he is not the lone rising star to join a Florida team recently. Jesus Sanchez was called up by the Miami Marlins last week and he has done nothing but get on base in his first few MLB contests.

bleacherreport.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Baseball Team#Major League Baseball#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Miami Marlins#The Toronto Blue Jays#Dominican#Yahoo#Ss#Seattle 2#Seattle Mariners#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Twitter#Jtansey90#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Sportico

USA Baseball Roster to Feature Four MLB Free Agents for Tokyo Debut

Team USA will announce on Friday the preliminary roster for the upcoming baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Sportico has learned that four Major League free agents who helped the U.S. qualify last month are expected to be back on the team when it opens play against Israel in the six-nation field on July 30: third baseman Todd Frazier, catcher Tim Federowicz and pitchers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Cheatsheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper Picks

We're a little more than a month away from the start of training camp, and fantasy football managers should be taking a look at spring practice reports to gain an early grasp of potential sleepers for the 2021 season. Of course, team plans will change between now and the end...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Get a Grip, MLB

Major League Baseball's crack down on the sticky stuff being used to enhance pitches has begun, and who better to talk about the pursuit and policing of the game's best pitches than the reporter who wrote the book on pitches: Tyler Kepner, New York Times national baseball writer and author of "K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches." Kepner joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss how far the game has veered toward a pitching-dominated game and whether baseball's nature is always to favor the pitcher. They explore are how the targets of criticism -- coaches, managers, front office, media -- compare when the Yankees are struggled to when the Cardinals are struggling. And, also asked is whether Kepner, one of the most highly respected and read baseball writers in country, has concerns for the game as it wrestles with a lack of action while on the precipice of a labor tussle. The Best Podcast Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Updated World Series odds with a great sleeper pick

As the page gets set to turn from June into July, more and more attention starts getting paid towards World Series odds in MLB. The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and everyone starts to get a sense of who will be a buyer and who will be a seller.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adley Rutschman Call-Up Worth the Wait

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) With Baltimore out of contention, fantasy owners want to know if they will call up Rutschman. Over 44 games at AA, he’s hitting .292 with 34 runs, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI over 31 at-bats. His play in June (.291/5/11 over at-bats) puts him on a path to reach AAA soon. Rutschman has an excellent walk rate (18.6), which tells me he’s ready for the big dance.
MLBfantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch For in Week 13 (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

This week, I’m taking over for the great Brendan Tuma with the 20 things to watch for in Week 13. With sticky substances dominating our baseball information, we’ll focus on two-start pitchers, weekly matchups, players returning from injuries, and more. We’ll avoid dropping our pants like Sergio Romo and discuss some home run binges by Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Schoop. With bats heating up, we need to be careful with our streaming pitcher picks. With a packed article, let’s dive in the pool during this heatwave.
MLBfantasypros.com

Week 13 Quick Grades (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 12 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. We have another busy week ahead of us. 17 teams are scheduled to play a full slate of seven games in Week 13, and the Tampa Bay Rays are the only team scheduled to play just five.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Devers, Bogaerts make All-Star history for Red Sox 3B/SS duo

The Red Sox have rarely had this dominant a combo on the left side of their infield. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers have powered the Red Sox’ outstanding first half of the 2021 season, and it’s earned them each a starting gig in July’s All-Star Game. It’s also the first time in Red Sox history that their SS and 3B both start in the same Midsummer Classic.
MLBESPN

Fantasy Baseball: What one stat can tell you about every MLB team's closer situation

When a star hitter goes into a bit of a slump, we usually don't blink an eye when a manager decides to give him a day or two off to figure out what might be wrong with his swing. However, when a team's closer struggles in consecutive appearances (or perhaps after even just one egregious showing) post-game press conferences suddenly find the skipper peppered with questions about whether a permanent change is coming in the ninth inning.
MLBmidlothianmirror.com

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (47-34) and Toronto Blue Jays (41-38) play the first game of a three-game series at Toronto's temporary home of Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rays vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

TDN Fantasy: 2021 Fantasy Football Projections: Sleepers and Busts

The TDN Fantasy crew wraps up the month of projections by looking at some sleepers and busts amongst Jaime's rankings. TDN Fantasy provides the most relevant and useful Fantasy Football analysis and NFL betting advice. Hosts Paige Dimakos, Jake Arians, and Jaime Eisner bring years of experience in the fantasy football, sports gambling, and football analysis industries to their weekly podcasts and rankings for your fantasy team.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/2

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 7/2/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

Jul. 2—DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. "I guess I could," Frazier said with a laugh, "but I haven't, no. Let everybody else...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Friday 7/2/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBmasnsports.com

Kyle Schwarber named National League Player of the Month

Following a month in which he hit 16 home runs - including seven leadoff home runs - Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was named National League Player of the Month for June on Friday. Major League Baseball made the announcement on MLB Network. Schwarber, 28, led the National League...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson Talks Held by Twins, Mets Ahead of 2021 Deadline

The New York Mets have reportedly held trade talks with the Minnesota Twins involving veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets are focused on upgrading at third base prior to the July 30 trade deadline, and they have had "very preliminary" talks with the Twins about Donaldson.