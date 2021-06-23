Enjoy a refreshing strawberry-balsamic shrub in your next summertime beverage
Launch into the days of summer with a refreshing drink to hydrate, refresh and cool off. This is one of my favorite summer beverages and it makes use of the season’s sweet strawberries. It’s called a shrub, or a tonic, which is a syrup composed of fruit, sugar and vinegar. Also known as drinking vinegar, shrubs are an old-fashioned method of preserving fruit by mixing soft, ripe produce with vinegar and sugar, then letting the mixture sit for a few days to mingle and macerate before straining out the solids.chicago.suntimes.com