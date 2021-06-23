Enjoy a refreshing strawberry-balsamic shrub in your next summertime beverage

Summer is officially here and that means more picnicking, beaching, and road trips. Ready to drink (RTD) beverages are becoming more and more popular for their convenience and versatility. They use top ingredients and have a relatively low ABV (alcohol by volume). It’s great to have a variety of them chilled when everyone at your gathering wants something different. Our readers will like that RTDs come in handy, attractive cans. We have rounded up some of the ones that are currently on the market for Woman Around Town readers. So get ready for some fun and refreshment.