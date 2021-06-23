All that Jazz: London's five best dining spots with live music

Gay-themed Broadway musicals have come a long way in the past fifty years. Here is our ranking of the very best. It is no secret that many LGBTQ+ people have a special affinity for Broadway musicals. "Keep it gay!" sings the flamboyant director in The Producers, and musical theater has long drawn nonstraight folks to the ranks of its creators, performers and fans. But it is only in the past fifty years or so that tuners have actually featured openly gay characters onstage—and the result has been some of the best Broadway shows of all time. Here is our list of the top musicals with strong gay themes, ranked for their combination of quality, historical importance and LGBTQ+ content. We've limited the list to ten, which means that some very good shows did not quite make the cut. But there's an awful lot here to be proud of.