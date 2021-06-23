Cancel
X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation Replaces Way Of X in September

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics' September 2021 solicitations include a new book by the Way Of X creative team Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, spinning out of the current series which has seen Nightcrawler explore the religious aspects of mutant life on Krakoa (and today comes up against sexual aspects of that, in a way he finds rather uncomfortable). The series has also seen Onslaught, the living psychic combination of Professor Xavier and Magneto, that caused such problems for the Marvel Universe in the past. Well, in September 2021, that seems to come to the foreground as, instead of Way Of X, we have X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation. What that revelation is, well, clearly they aren't telling right now… but it does include a party. Yes, yes, they've just had a Hellfire Gala, but this is Krakoa, there is always room for another party. Here's the solicitation, and the Way Of X solicits leading up to it.

bleedingcool.com
