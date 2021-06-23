Cancel
Pro-Beijing Media in Hong Kong Denounce 'Traitor' Jimmy Lai

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Pro-Beijing newspapers have ramped up criticism of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, with illustrations portraying him as a "dog-like animal" and a shoe-shiner doing the bidding of the United States. The attacks have intensified since 500 officers raided Lai's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and authorities charged...

www.usnews.com
