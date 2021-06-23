Pro-Beijing Media in Hong Kong Denounce 'Traitor' Jimmy Lai

It might not be known when, precisely, the fate of Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy newspaper, was finally sealed, but its readers may have guessed that its demise had long been a question of when rather than if. In April, Jimmy Lai, the paper’s septuagenarian founder, was sentenced to fourteen months in prison for unauthorized assembly during the city’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Another charge, filed under the new draconian national-security law, accuses him of foreign-collusion offenses and carries a maximum punishment of life in prison. Two weeks ago, the police froze the paper’s accounts, raided its offices, and arrested five editors, including the editor-in-chief, and top executives. The next day, the newspaper printed half a million copies—more than six times its normal circulation. For its final edition, published last Thursday, the paper doubled that number. As rain drenched the city, Apple Daily featured a tribute to its readers under the headline “Hong Kongers Bid a Painful Farewell in the Rain.”