A DIY UV exposure unit @jayakody2000lk
Dilshan R Jayakody’s Web Log posts building a DIY UV exposure unit:. UV exposure unit is a vital component in printing and mass-manufacturing industries. I decided to build a UV exposure unit to assist my screen-printing and PCB prototyping needs. After examining the market, I decided to construct this unit using black fluorescent tubes. Those black fluorescent tubes are usually available to purchase in many electrical shops here in Sri Lanka.blog.adafruit.com