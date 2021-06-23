Cancel
Electronics

A DIY UV exposure unit @jayakody2000lk

By Anne Barela
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDilshan R Jayakody’s Web Log posts building a DIY UV exposure unit:. UV exposure unit is a vital component in printing and mass-manufacturing industries. I decided to build a UV exposure unit to assist my screen-printing and PCB prototyping needs. After examining the market, I decided to construct this unit using black fluorescent tubes. Those black fluorescent tubes are usually available to purchase in many electrical shops here in Sri Lanka.

#Uv#Diy#Diy Uv#Jayakody2000lk#Web Log#Pcb
