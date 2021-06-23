A DIY UV exposure unit @jayakody2000lk

Neat project and write-up from klaudiawarmus up on Instructables. If you love and want to take care of your pet as much as I do, you’ve come to the right place. I will show you how to build an automatic feeder for food and water controlled on Raspberry Pi, using some sensors and motors. There is also a website where you can set the time and quantity when and how many food must be given. You can also control when your pet ate and drank the last time. You can see also how much food and water is currently in the bowl.