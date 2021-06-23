Cancel
HackSpace Magazine Issue 44 – CircuitPython on MicroPython #CircuitPython @MicroPython @HackSpaceMag

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackSpace Magazine Issue 44 takes a look at using CircuitPython libraries in MicroPython. Raspberry Pi Pico has support for two different versions of Python: MicroPython, which is supported by Raspberry Pi, and CircuitPython, which is (a fork of MicroPython) created by Adafruit. MicroPython unlocks a few more features of the underlying hardware, but CircuitPython has more libraries to support common maker hardware. Which should you use? How about MicroPython with a CircuitPython compatibility layer?

blog.adafruit.com
