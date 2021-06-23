Cancel
Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds, review: a cringe-inducing CGI ‘update’

By Robbie Collin,
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirs: Toni Garcia, Stephen Hughes. Starring: Tomás Ayuso, Stephen Hughes, Julio Perillán, Robbie K Jones, Blair Holmes, Jeff Espinoza, Elisabeth Gray, Karina Matas Piper, Scott Cleverdon (voices). U cert, 84 mins. One for all and all for one, old cartoons are often crummy. One for all and all for one,...

