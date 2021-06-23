Cancel
Massachusetts State

State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz will launch a bid for Massachusetts governor

By Emma Platoff, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our state is at a turning point now, and we face a choice: Do we go back to business as usual?" State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, a veteran progressive lawmaker who has helped lead legislative efforts on police reform and heads a new committee on racial equity, will launch a bid for governor on Wednesday, entering a historically diverse Democratic field in a bid to become Massachusetts’ first Latina governor.

www.boston.com
