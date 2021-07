Chicago police say that five people have died and at least eight others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this Fourth of July weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at approximately 5:22 p.m. in Hermosa on the city's Northwest Side. Police say a 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of N. Kilbourn when some in a light-colored vehicle came up, exited and began firing shots.