Eagles News: Isaac Bruce says DeVonta Smith is very similar to Marvin Harrison

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... [Smith] isn’t the most vocal guy, you can start there, which is something I like. He has tremendous confidence when he does open his mouth, and you can see it in his play,” Bruce told ESPN. “He’s very similar to Marvin. I can see a lot of it as far as the separation is concerned, [how he] catches the ball well, strong hands, and his ability to run after the catch, very similar to the way Marvin played.” Bruce can relate to the skepticism Smith is facing, though in Bruce’s case, it came primarily from teammates as opposed to the public domain. He entered draft week in 1994 at 182 pounds but dropped 12 pounds in seven days as a result of stress over when and where he would be selected, weighing in at 170 pounds when selected 33rd overall by the Rams. “My new teammates were kind of shocked just how small I was, or how I like to say, how big I was,” said Bruce, who was also questioned about the level of competition he faced coming out of Memphis. “I think the important thing is how DeVonta sees himself. When I looked in the mirror, I saw a 6-foot-5, 215-pound player. And I think he sees himself that way as well. His game proves that, because he plays big.”

www.bleedinggreennation.com
