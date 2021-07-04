Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Arrests 38 Year Old Man on Murder Charge

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 hours ago

In reference to the shooting death of 18 year-old Kozee Spriggs that occurred in June of 2021 in the 1300 block of Ensor Street, investigators have arrested 38 year-old Kevin Dudley of Baltimore.

Swat Officers located Dudley at his home in the 1300 block of Glyndon Avenue on June 17, 2021 and transport him to the Homicide Section to be debriefed by investigators.

Kevin Dudley was subsequently taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

