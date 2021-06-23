Cancel
Washington State

Kite hits power line, severely burning Washington state man

The Associated Press
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man flying a kite in Washington state was shocked and suffered severe burns after his kite hit an electricity transmission line, officials said.

The unidentified man was flying a makeshift kite made with steel cable and a fishing rod at a park in the city of Bremerton when the kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines, said Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard.

He was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition. Fire officials warned people that they should never fly kites near power lines, KPCQ reported.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

