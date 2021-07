Watch certain cable news networks and you’ll walk away thinking Americans staunchly reject as voter suppression the requirement to present photo identification when voting. Actually, no, that’s not the case. Here’s the latest polling example that shows overwhelming support for voter I.D., including among Democrats. Monmouth polled U.S. adults, finding that 80% – that’s right – 80% of U.S. adults support the idea, with six of 10 Democrats on board, too.