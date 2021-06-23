40 Housewarming Gifts Your Bookish Friends Will Love More Than a Finicky Houseplant
Book-lovers have their priorities straight — the first thing you unpack after moving has to be your beloved books. How else can you really settle in to a new place? Setting up the ideal reading nook, however, may take a little time. If you have a friend who A. has recently moved; and B. would rather be reading than, well, pretty much anything, help them create a cozy oasis for losing themselves in the latest bestseller with these bookworm-approved gifts. From book cover art prints to author coasters, bookends to candles that smell like libraries, these housewarming presents are way better than a boring bottle of wine or a houseplant they can't keep alive. Shop these bookish gifts ahead!www.popsugar.com