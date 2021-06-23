40 Housewarming Gifts Your Bookish Friends Will Love More Than a Finicky Houseplant

If you show up to a housewarming party empty-handed, the host is legally obligated to report you to the FBI for criminally bad manners. Or so we've heard. Best to not show up empty-handed, just in case. And while a bottle of wine is nice, it's also completely expected and rather useless past the night of the party. Your contribution to the new place—a recent graduate's first apartment in the big city; your boss's second summer home in Palm Springs (although that might call for a luxury gift); your buddy's new colonial in the burbs—can be more meaningful. It can add some character to the decor or be useful to home-owning. It can be one of those things they wouldn't think to buy themselves until at least three years down the road. We've got 20 such gift ideas for housewarmings in mind, right here.