With Amendment A still hung up in court, marijuana advocates are readying Plan B. Yesterday the folks who brought us Amendment A to constitutionalize marijuana and the narrower and now enacted Initiated Measure 26 to legalize medical marijuana announced that they have drafted and filed five new ballot measures to rectify Governor Kristi Noem’s grievous negation of the will of the voters on Amendment A. None of the initiatives are posted on the Secretary of State’s website so far, but the advocates—South Dakota’s New Approach PAC and the DC-based Marijuana Policy Project—released the text of all five measures yesterday.