Review: The Family Jones Earl Grey Juniper Jones Gin and Automatic Jones Cocktails

A reminder about one of the most important truisms in whiskey: Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s good. A lengthy age statement does mean the bottle will be more expensive, however, and sometimes exorbitantly so. But often that’s because it’s literally some of the last remaining liquid that a distillery produced, and once it’s gone it’s just a tipsy memory. Now, very old whiskey can indeed be delicious, but more often than you’d like to admit it’s overly oaky and tannic from decades spent inside a barrel. So when you find a whiskey approaching a half century old that doesn’t kick you in the taste buds with intense barrel flavor, buy a bottle and thank the distillery staff for paying such close attention to that precious liquid. Such is the case with the new Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Two, which will set you back $45,000 for a bottle. If you can afford it, consider buying two—one to drink and one to hold on to. There will be six expressions in total released through 2025 (this is the second), each one a different liquid produced at the Old Midleton Distillery just outside of Cork in Ireland.