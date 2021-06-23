Cancel
Correcting and Replacing: Tsodilo Resources Limited Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using Botswana Coal for Steel Generation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TSD) (OTCQB:TSDRF) (FSE:TZO) is pleased to provide an update on its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. The Company has entered into a research collaboration endeavor with the Department of Chemical, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) and Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) to undertake metallurgical studies with respect to the potential of generating a Pellet Feed and Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) product from the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) utilizing its magnetite and MCM's coal as a reductant. Commercially, these high-grade pellets and DRI product would be used to produce steel within Botswana, the region and internationally.

