Correcting and Replacing: Tsodilo Resources Limited Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using Botswana Coal for Steel Generation

With the auto industry seemingly accelerating their launch plans for electric vehicles on an almost daily basis, actually figuring out who will buy all of these vehicles is just one part of a very big puzzle to solve for success. Before these vehicles hit the streets, manufacturers will have to build out a whole new supply chain. The current volume of battery production for EVs is just a small fraction of what will be needed to eventually supply nearly 100 million vehicles a year globally. Building more batteries will require more raw materials like lithium. That’s where Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) comes in for General Motors.