“The Connected Truck” – Continental study reveals a need for action in digitalization

There is growing concern among German transport companies that they could fall behind in digitalization. This is a key finding of the study “The Connected Truck,” carried out by the renowned social research institute infas on behalf of the technology company Continental. Through this study, Continental is taking a hard look at trends and developments in the transport industry for the second time since 2016. German trucking companies, logistics specialists and transport companies were surveyed on topics such as digitalization, automation, vehicle technologies and general conditions in the industry. Two other important findings: Environmental protection is rapidly becoming more important in the transport industry, and the logistics specialists surveyed see new players in transportation as another future challenge. An overview of all results can be found here (PDF, 508,9 KB).