‘Quarantine’ most misspelled word in Massachusetts, 11 other states; Most common misspelling is ‘corn teen’
More than a year of living in the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t cemented the spelling of the word “quarantine” for many people in Massachusetts. Using Google Trends, AT&T Experts review the top-searched “how-to-spell” words by state and found the most misspelled word in Massachusetts and 11 other states, including Connecticut, is quarantine, most commonly misspelled “corn teen.”www.masslive.com