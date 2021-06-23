First Alert Weather: Dry through Friday, some weekend rain returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — High pressure will remain in control of our weather through the end of the week. That means we'll stay dry and mainly clear. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid to upper 50s, then climb into the lower 80s during the afternoon. Dew points stay low, and that means humidity remains low and comfortable. Friday will turn warmer with highs back into the upper 80s, with a bit more cloud cover moving back in late. This is associated with a cold front that will be lurking over the eastern Great Lakes. This will become a forecasting headache straight into next week.