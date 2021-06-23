Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Hook and Roll fishing lure retriever

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Searching for an easy way to retrieve their fishing lures may be interested in the Hook&Roll fishing lure retriever system launched via Kickstarter. If you have lost a wealth of fishing lures due to snag lines then the Hook&Roll might be your perfect companion. How much money have lost fishing lures cost you? The new system works with all types of lures plastic, swimbait, spinnerbait, jig, spoon, popper and more. Every time it salvages a lure that you’d have previously given up on, the Hook&Roll gets that much cheaper.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Lure#Fishing Line#Retriever#Kickstarter#The Hook Roll#Gadgets News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
FacebookPosted by
The Hill

Man-sized halibut reeled in in the North Sea

A Scottish man bought a 169 pound, 6 foot long halibut caught in the North Sea for his fishmonger business. Halibut off Alaska can weigh up to 500 pounds. A 250 pound Alaskan halibut can lay 4 million eggs. A Scottish fishmonger bought a halibut caught in the North Sea...
HobbiesField & Stream

The 25 Best Striper Lures for Surf Fishing

Trying to narrow down hundreds of striped bass lures to the top 25 is like trying to name the 25 best rock songs of all time. The list changes based on countless variables, like time, place, atmosphere, and most of all, personal preference. Just as there are no definitive best rock songs (with the exception of “Born to Run”), the lures here largely reflect my opinion as a devoted surfcaster and will surely be debated. But consider some factors used in the selection process.
Denver, COFreeskier Magazine

[The Gear Closet] You won’t hook any trout without these fly fishing essentials

It’s officially summer here in Denver, Colorado. We’d be fibbing if we didn’t say that we find the summer months to be a little bittersweet here at FREESKIER. But we know there is more to love in this wide world than snow sliding alone, and honestly we’d be a little boring if we didn’t have any summer hobbies. We’ve been collecting gear for your summer habits—mountain biking gear, fly fishing essentials, and the best camping equipment to keep you in the loop for the things you love.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

How to Hook Squid for Bait

“Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!" - The Messiah.
HobbiesUnion Leader

Adventures Afield: Sometimes, fish are lured in curious ways

IN THE WORLD of tackle craft, there are millions of products designed to entice a fish to eat them. Created by scientists, anglers and craftsmen, fishing lures have evolved with the sport and become incredibly diverse. There are those that fall into broad categories and those that are particular and specialized. The measure of success for all of these hook-laden contraptions is how likely they are to end up in a fish’s mouth.
Lifestyleoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing for Walleyes

For thousands of years before these times, men and women hunted, fished, and gathered. These ancestors lived this way as a matter of survival, though even paintings on cave walls show that they celebrated and surely enjoyed their encounters. Times have changed, but not so much the basic nature of...
Hobbiesbuffaloreflex.com

Fishing

I don’t wish to offend — everybody to their own, I figure — but I don’t like to fish. Unlike all the members of my family, including my mother, who loved to fish — I …
AnimalsThe Independent

Turtle found with fishing hook lodged in its head

Distressing video shows a sea turtle undergoing life-saving surgery to have a fishing hook removed from its head. The graphic clip shows vets dislodge the hook, which leaves behind a gaping hole in the creature’s mouth. A bystander spotted the injured Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, nicknamed “Earwig”, in the US...
HobbiesElko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Sharpen those hooks

One of the least used accessories that many anglers don’t even carry is a hook sharpener. When anglers talk about the “big one” that got away, my first thought is a dull hook. A dull hook doesn’t penetrate well, and on the bony mouth of bass and trout, not penetrating well gives the fish a much greater chance of throwing the hook.
HobbiesRecord

Woman catches giant Delta sturgeon from her kayak

On June 7, Virginia Salvador of Vacaville was fishing in tule-lined Montezuma Slough in the West Delta, intent on accomplishing her mission to catch and release a white sturgeon from her kayak. The 35-year-old mother of two boys had already caught and released three sturgeon from a kayak on the...
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Underwater Fishing Cameras

The Trident 101 Night Vision Fishing Camera is a powerful solution for avid fishers that will enable them to optimize their practice when spending time on the water. The camera works by being attached onto the end of a line and focuses its aim downwards to let users see when fish are present or have taken the bait. This will enable fishers to only reel in their line when they have caught a fish to prevent them from having to cast their line over and over again when it isn't necessary.
Hobbiesfgazette.com

MOVE OVER BASS AND CRAPPIE; IT’S BREAM FISHING TIME

When I was growing up out on the rural route, there were lots of activities to keep youngsters busy, especially in summer when school was over for three months. High on the list of things to do was to go out behind the cow barn with a shovel and empty Prince Albert tobacco can and dig among the dried cow patties for earthworms. Cane poles that spent the winter on the back wall of the cow barn resting on nails to keep them straight were taken down, black braided line that had spent the winter in the closet was tied onto a pole, a bream hook, lead sinker and cork float were attached and it was time to head for the creek.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Spinning Reel Review: The Ugly Stik Ugly Tuff Reel

Fishing reels in the $30 to $50 price range can be a bit of a crapshoot—some perform nicely, others are mostly junk. So I was fairly skeptical of Ugly Stik’s new Ugly Tuff spinning reel, which is marketed as an affordable, ultra-durable, do-it-all reel that comes with an impressive seven-year warranty. But after a week of fishing the reel hard for smallmouth bass and pike on Lake Vermillion in northern Minnesota, I was pleasantly surprised to see the Ugly Tuff deliver on all of its promises and prove to be one of the best spinning reels in its price range.
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

My six choices for smallmouth fishing lures on Ozark rivers

I don’t know of a better way to start an argument among Ozark bass fishermen than to state my opinion about the best lures for catching smallmouth bass. Every angler will have his own personal favorite lures list. Here’s mine. If I had limitations placed on me and could only...
Hobbiesin-fisherman.com

Fishing Gear: Ugly Tools 90-Degree Pliers

Description and Application: The 90-Degree Pliers puts added control in your hands with an aggressive angle for prying hooks free with ease. The tough, dependable and authentic brand now produces tools every angler needs to keep handy. The robust non-slip handles help you keep a solid grip, even with wet hands, and the rugged metals with hardy coatings ensure the tools will not corrode. The jaws are spring loaded for one-handed operation, feature a 36-inch coiled lanyard and an impressive 7-year warranty.
HobbiesJohnson City Press

Watch the Fishin' Report: Nighttime can be the best time

Getting away during the day can be hard, especially when you need a break from the grind. Nighttime fishing is quite popular in the area, and it’s a great way to escape both the heat of summer and the constant boat traffic. “One of my favorite ways to fish is...
Hobbiesrealtree.com

5 Top Lures for Summertime Bass Fishing

Summertime bass fishing is a boom or bust sport. Long periods of inactivity are interrupted by brief moments of greatness, when it seems nothing can go wrong. The reasons for this are simple. Following the springtime spawn, bass begin to group up and move offshore, where they favor subtle spots that are often overlooked by anglers. In addition, warm water temperatures signal a high metabolism in the fish, allowing them to actively feed at any time of the day or night. It’s easy to miss these opportune times.
Globe Gazette

Jensen: Fish with the people, not the fish

I’ve had conversations recently with people who like to fish but are a bit or a lot frustrated and disappointed. Some of these are anglers who, in years past, took annual fishing trips to Canada. Due to the border closure, they are unable to go now and they don’t know when they’ll be able to go again.
Animalsfox9.com

Fearless fisherman frees great white shark caught in fishing lines

SAN DIEGO - Harrowing footage captured the moment a fearless fisherman confronted and freed a gigantic great white shark trapped in finishing lines off the coast of Southern California. The video shared on YouTube by Sean Bailey shows him and his dad fishing when they spotted the shark swimming in...