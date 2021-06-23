Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CureVac founder withdraws candidacy for supervisory board

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

German biotech company CureVac said Wednesday that its founder has withdrawn his candidacy for the supervisory board for health reasons.

Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, one of the leading scientists in the development of mRNA technology, was the company’s founding chief executive and later chairman. He suffered a serious stroke in March 2020.

CureVac said that Hoerr “has stated continuing health problems, which do not allow him to resume his duties.”

The company announced disappointing interim results for its coronavirus vaccine earlier this month and the future of the mRNA-based shot is unclear.

Similar technology is used by rivals Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in vaccines that have been widely authorized for use against COVID-19.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervisory Board#Biotech Company#Stroke#German#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is CureVac a Bargain Bet on mRNA Vaccine Technology?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is working on mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates. If it's successful, mRNA vaccine giants Moderna and Pfizer will face competition. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 22, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss whether investors should buy CureVac shares as a way to invest in this game-changing technology.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can CureVac Recover After Its Vaccine Setback?

Many investors thought CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) would be the next to market with an mRNA vaccine. And soon. But the vaccine candidate's future looks uncertain after a recent trial report. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 22, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss CureVac's phase 3 data report -- and what it means for the company's future in the coronavirus vaccine space.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Aiko Doden Appointed to Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Aiko Doden to its Board of Directors. The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Investor Presentation and Announces Highly Qualified Potential Director Candidates for the Board

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Gerald O’Shaughnessy, the co-founder, former Chairman and second largest shareholder of GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK) today made public an investor presentation detailing the case for voting AGAINST GeoPark incumbent directors Robert Bedingfield, Constantin Papadimitriou, Pedro Aylwin and James Park at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The presentation can be viewed at: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52454062/en.
Medical & BiotechScience Now

What went wrong with CureVac's mRNA vaccine?

You are currently viewing the summary. The startlingly poor performance revealed last week for a COVID-19 vaccine made by the German company CureVac isn't just a disappointment, it's a scientific puzzle. The company blames the rapidly changing pandemic virus. But several outside researchers suspect the vaccine's design is at fault. Many scientists and investors alike had expected CureVac's candidate, which uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to code for the spike surface protein of SARS-CoV-2, had a good chance of becoming one of the most powerful new weapons against the pandemic. It relies on essentially the same novel mRNA technology as vaccines from the Pfizer-BioNTech collaboration and Moderna, which demonstrated more than 90% efficacy in their trials, and it holds some practical transportation and storage advantages over those rival shots. But interim results from a large clinical trial found it only offered 47% efficacy.
Businessbeckersspine.com

EOS imaging founder joins Alphatec board

Marie Meynadier, PhD, founder of EOS imaging, has been appointed as an independent director to the Alphatec board. Dr. Meynadier has more than 25 years of experience in the medtech industry. She is former CEO of Biospace Lab, a preclinical imaging company, and was CEO of EOS imaging until 2018.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could CureVac Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Coronavirus vaccine stocks likely have turned many investors into millionaires over the past year. Players like Novavax and Vaxart climbed 2,700% and 1,500%, respectively, as two of last year's biggest gainers. Investors who were early believers in those companies saw their investments soar. The movement isn't over. Vaccine stocks still have room to grow. Experts say the coronavirus is here to stay -- and that means strong revenue prospects ahead.
BusinessBusiness Insider

CureVac Appoints Malte Greune As COO

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) said that it has appointed Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2021. Greune joins CureVac from Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH where he held various management positions for almost ten years. Prior to his position as Head of Diabetes, Oncology and Devices at Sanofi, he worked as Senior Vice President of Animal Health Manufacturing for the Merck Manufacturing Division, USA, where he led an international network of 28 sites - including 18 integrated vaccine sites.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Broker Robinhood to pay $70 mln for 'systemic supervisory failures'

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Online broker Robinhood Financial LLC has been ordered to pay $70 million for ‘systemic supervisory failures’ that harmed thousands of consumers in the process, an industry regulator announced Wednesday. The firm will pay a $57 million penalty and $12.6 million in restitution to harmed consumers....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About CureVac Stock?

On June 17, shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) plunged by over 50% during the trading session after the company announced its mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate CVnCoV had achieved just 47% overall efficacy in preventing COVID-19 during the second interim analysis of a pivotal phase 3 study. That is just below the 52% overall efficacy requirement for success in the final analysis.
Hawkins County, TNRogersville Review

County rejects request to alter deed to medical building

After several meetings, advice from lawyers and board members, the Hawkins County Commission decided Monday night to retain its rights to the land which houses Hawkins County Memorial Hospital as well as a subleased portion of that land which house the Hawkins Medical Building. The county commission deeded the land...
Healthsnntv.com

What Is the Process of Medical Detox?

Originally Posted On: What Is the Process of Medical Detox? – America’s Rehab Campuses (americasrehabcampuses.com) The term “detox” has grown synonymous with quick drinks and herbal shots you toss back, claiming to cleanse your system of all the negative bacteria. While there is some truth in these claims, true medical detoxification focuses on permanently removing substances from the body that patients struggle to keep out. This approach is used to help purge drugs and alcohol from those attempting to go through the rehabilitation process.
ScienceMedPage Today

Our Narrow Understanding of Myocarditis After COVID Vaccines

As the wave of vaccination to protect against COVID-19 spreads across the world, surveillance for possible vaccine-related adverse events remains active. So far, no data have emerged to definitively link the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna with serious adverse events other than rare episodes of anaphylaxis, and the vaccines are performing well in their intended goal of reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in vaccinated populations. Overall, the vaccines have been an unparalleled scientific success -- a source of light in the relentless storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthcrowleytoday.com

Health officials warn of COVID variant

An estimated 25 percent of the current COVID cases in Louisiana are believed to be the more dangerous Delta variant strain that first emerged in India. State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said the number of new Delta cases is doubling about every two to three weeks in Louisiana meaning we could face a new spike in overall COVID cases.