Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA defends decision to reject request for rainbow-illuminated Allianz Arena

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402mY7_0actqC5C00
UEFA refused a request to illuminate Munich's Allianz Arena in rainbow colours on the grounds that it was a "political" gesture (PA Wire)

UEFA has defended its decision to decline a request to illuminate the Munich Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colours for Wednesday night’s match between Germany and Hungary.

It says the request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter was rejected because it was political, and made in response to legislation in Hungary banning the display and promotion of homosexuality to under-18s.

Reiter described UEFA’s decision to block the request as “shameful” on Tuesday and said other city landmarks would display rainbow colours instead.

UEFA’s Twitter avatar was altered to rainbow colours on Wednesday, and it released a statement which read: “Today, UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow.

“It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in – a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

“Some people have interpreted UEFA’s decision to turn down the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a Euro 2020 match as ‘political’. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team’s presence in the stadium for this evening’s match with Germany.

“For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.”

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said on Tuesday he would have liked his club’s stadium to be illuminated in this way for the match, adding: “Open-mindedness and tolerance are fundamental values that our society and FC Bayern stand for.”

Other Bundesliga clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig expressed their support for the LGBTQI+ movement in social media posts on Wednesday, while so too did Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who are involved in a legal battle with UEFA over their involvement in the Super League earlier this year.

Munich’s town hall has rainbow flags flying outside it, and the city mayor said on Tuesday that local officials planned to illuminate the wind turbine adjacent to the stadium and the Olympic tower in rainbow colours.

“I find it shameful that UEFA forbids us to send a message here in Munich for openness, tolerance, respect and solidarity with the LGBTQI + community,” Reiter said in a statement.

“I am also very disappointed that the DFB (the German football association), despite the unbelievably clear positioning here in Munich, in Bavaria and also in Germany, has not achieved or wanted to achieve anything.”

The Hungarian bill has been criticised by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, who said it “goes against the fundamental principles of the European Union” and warned the commission would use all its powers to protect the rights of EU citizens.

Groups from across Europe supporting the LGBTQI+ community, including Pride In Football and Football v Homophobia have written to UEFA protesting against its decision.

Pride In Football board member Rishi Madlani told talkSPORT: “We want them to meet with us, we want them to learn. Unfortunately the governance of football is not fit for purpose and needs to wake up to ensuring human rights, everyone’s rights.

“This was a real opportunity for UEFA to change their stance on this which they failed to take.”

The decision on stadium illumination follows an announcement from UEFA on Sunday that Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would not face action over a rainbow armband he wore during the games against France and Portugal.

Neuer wore the armband to show his support for the LGBTQI+ community during Pride Month, prompting UEFA to investigate whether it could be viewed as a political statement.

But UEFA concluded there was no case to answer, given the 35-year-old was “promoting a good cause”.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Herbert Hainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Allianz Arena#Real Madrid#Eu Citizens#Hungarian#Bayern Munich#Fc Bayern#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Leipzig#Juventus#The Super League#Dfb#German#The European Commission#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Arsenal Women sign England forward Nikita Parris from Lyon

England forward Nikita Parris has joined Arsenal from Lyon, the clubs have announced. The 27-year-old former Manchester City player is returning to the Women’s Super League after two seasons with Lyon, during which time she scored 33 goals in 53 appearances and won the 2019-20 Champions League as part of a treble.
UEFAWashington Post

UEFA denies Munich’s request for rainbow lights at its Euro 2020 soccer stadium

UEFA on Tuesday denied a request by Munich officials to illuminate Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 group-stage finale between Germany and Hungary. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced Sunday that the city planned to make the request for rainbow lights to protest a federal law passed last week in Hungary that prohibits sharing any content with minors that portrays homosexuality or sex reassignment, which Hungarian officials have described as a child-protection measure but human rights groups have denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination.
UEFASFGate

UEFA declines Munich application for rainbow-colored stadium

MUNICH (AP) — German soccer clubs are banding together to display rainbow colors during the country’s match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plan to do the same. Stadiums in Berlin, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Frankfurt and Cologne will light up their venues during Wednesday’s final...
UEFAThe Guardian

Calls to light Allianz Arena in rainbow colours after Hungary anti-LGBTQ+ law

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, will ask Uefa for permission to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany’s match against Hungary on Wednesday, in response to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed by the Hungarian parliament. The new law, voted through this month, will ban the sharing of information that...
UEFAPublic Radio International PRI

UEFA declines Munich request for rainbow lights to support Hungary’s LGBTQ community

Soccer's European Championship is underway. But off the field, tournament organizers UEFA are making even bigger headlines. UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s request to have its stadium lit up in rainbow colors for Germany’s final game against Hungary this week. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter made the request to protest an anti-LGBTQ law recently passed by Hungarian lawmakers. Host Marco Werman speaks with Luca Dudits of the Háttér Society in Budapest, Hungary.
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: UEFA allows rainbow-colored flags in Budapest

UEFA says rainbow flags are allowed at the Puskas Arena in Budapest for the European Championship match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in the round of 16. UEFA writes on Twitter that it informed Hungarian soccer authorities that “rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and in line with UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign.”
UEFAVice

UEFA Blocks Attempt to Illuminate German Stadium in Rainbow Colours

Football’s governing body in Europe has rejected a request from Munich’s mayor to light up the stadium hosting Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary in rainbow colours, “given the political context”. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked to illuminate the Allianz Arena to resemble a pride flag, to protest a new...
UEFAESPN

UEFA defend stance on rainbow row: Symbol is not political

UEFA has defended its decision not to allow the Allianz Arena to display the rainbow flag for the Euro 2020 clash between Hungary and Germany on Wednesday. Munich mayor Dieter Reiter wrote to UEFA to ask permission to light up the stadium in Munich with rainbow colours after Germany captain Manuel Neuer wore a rainbow armband against France to show the DFB's support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.