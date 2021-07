Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Mastering The Mix, offering a 25% discount on selected plugin bundles and eBooks for a limited time. The sale includes the Reference 2 application for comparing your mix or master with up to 12 references, Levels analysis and monitoring plugin for identifying issues with your mix, and the Mixroom and Bassroom specialist intelligent EQs for mixing and mastering. The bundles are priced $89.98 USD during the promotion.