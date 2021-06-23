Masks likely to be optional at Lanesville schools
The Lanesville Community School Corp. Board of Trustees are hopeful that masks will be optional in its schools for the upcoming academic year. Superintendent Steve Morris explained to the board at its meeting June 15 that if Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb does not create a new executive order pertaining to school mandates for the 2021-22 year, that the decisions on how to proceed with school will be left up to each school district's board.